Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Africa's power grid is under pressure: the how and the why

By MJ (Thinus) Booysen, Professor in Electrical & Electronic Engineering, Stellenbosch University
Arnold Rix, Senior Lecturer, Electronic and Electrical Engineering, Stellenbosch University
Share this article
South Africans are facing another round of power cuts despite promises from South Africa’s power utility, Eskom, that it would keep the lights on. Unexpected breakdowns and scheduled maintenance…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ The COVID-19 pandemic increased eating disorders among young people – but the signs aren't what parents might expect
~ Does the government’s plan to allow 'consensual' conversion therapy undermine its proposed ban?
~ Oil companies are ploughing money into fossil-fuelled plastics production at a record rate – new research
~ How a money transfer system really helped Kenya's poor – now it must be careful not to leave them behind
~ Africa needs to speed up research excellence: here's how
~ Our North African ancestors were making handaxes earlier than previously thought
~ Economic reforms won't fix Zimbabwe’s economy. Ethical leadership is also needed
~ Nairobi's new expressway may ease traffic woes – but mostly for the wealthy
~ Cows and cars should not be conflated in climate change debates
~ Another attempt by Pakistan’s government to censor social media
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter