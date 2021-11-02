Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Reporter gunned down in his home in southern Philippines

By DBastard
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the authorities in the Philippines to shed all possible light on the shocking and clearly premeditated murder of a journalist on the southern island of Mindanao and to prioritise the hypothesis that it was linked to his work. Reporter Orlando “Dondon” Dinoy died instantly when he was shot him six times in the chest and abdomen in his apartment in Bansalan, in Davao del Sur province, on the evening of 30 October.


