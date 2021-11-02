Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Would a longer school day help children catch up after the pandemic? Here's what the evidence says

By Lisa Kim, Lecturer in Psychology in Education, University of York
Kathryn Asbury, Professor of Psychology in Education, University of York
COVID-induced school closures in 2020 resulted in the majority of pupils in England – at primary and secondary level – missing around 40 days of school on site. Schools around the globe were similarly affected, though to different extents.

As recent figures from the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development show, in the first 12 months of the pandemic,…


© The Conversation -


