Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How using tree rings to look into the past can teach us about the climate changes we face in the future

By Mary Gagen, Professor of Physical Geography, Swansea University
Tree rings carry a wealth of information, which can be used to uncover climate data from hundreds of years ago.


© The Conversation -


