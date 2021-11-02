Many scientists are atheists, but that doesn't mean they are anti-religious
By Elaine Howard Ecklund, Professor of Sociology and Director of The Religion and Public Life Program, Rice University
David R. Johnson, Associate Professor of Higher Education, Georgia State University
Two sociologists conducted interviews with atheist scientists and found that their views on religion are not as strident as the public perceives. Some even go to church.
© The Conversation
