Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The fake "military coup" in Sudan, by Thierry Meyssan

By Thierry Meyssan
The United States, which lost the war in Syria, was forced to leave the country under Russian protection. It is now pursuing its war against state institutions in the Horn of Africa. They have encouraged rivalries among Sudanese tribes and are trying to pass off the military's dismissal of civilian ministers as a "military coup". In reality, they did not overthrow the Prime Minister, but tried to preserve the unity of what remains of the country after the secession of South Sudan.


© Voltaire Network

© Voltaire Network -


