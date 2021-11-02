Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Guantanamo Military Jury Condemns US Treatment of Detainee

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Majid Khan in 2018. © 2018 Center for Constitutional Rights via AP For the first time, a United States military commission jury urged clemency for a Guantanamo Bay detainee, Majid Khan, at a sentencing hearing. The jury’s recommendation, noting the severe abuse Khan endured while in detention, highlights the profound assault on fundamental rights committed by the US in its so-called “war on terror.” Khan was captured by US forces in Pakistan in 2003 and pleaded guilty to several charges in 2012. His sentencing hearing had been delayed since then to facilitate his…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


