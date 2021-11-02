Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

In Georgia, the ruling Dream Party wins in local election runoff vote

By Arzu Geybullayeva
Share this article
The local elections were held in an environment of protracted political crisis since October 2020, when opposition groups contested the ruling Georgian Dream Party's victory in the parliamentary elections.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Thai protesters demand the abolition of royal defamation law
~ 'Similar to ordering a pizza': how buy now, pay later apps influence young people's spending
~ Australia's Reserve Bank signals the end of ultra-cheap money. Here's what it will mean
~ Eswatini: No Justice for June Protester Killings
~ Lieberman admitted real reason for US war against Iraq
~ With catastrophe looming, the world cannot turn its back on Afghanistan's children
~ Australia has taken a new climate adaptation blueprint to Glasgow. It's a good start but we need money and detail
~ Australia is about to be hit by a carbon tax whether the prime minister likes it or not, except the proceeds will go overseas
~ Time to Call Out Tajikistan’s Human Rights Crackdown
~ Ethical decisions: Weighing risks and benefits of approving COVID-19 vaccination in children ages 5-11
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter