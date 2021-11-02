Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

With catastrophe looming, the world cannot turn its back on Afghanistan's children

By Patrick O'Leary, Professor, Co-Lead of the Disrupting Violence Beacon and Director of Violence Research and Prevention Program, Griffith Criminology Institute and School of Health Sciences and Social Work, Griffith University
Jianqiang Liang, Lecturer (social work), Griffith University
Share this article
With 95% of households in Afghanistan not consuming enough food and the economy on the brink of collapse, this is a perilous time for the children of the country.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Eswatini: No Justice for June Protester Killings
~ Lieberman admitted real reason for US war against Iraq
~ Australia has taken a new climate adaptation blueprint to Glasgow. It's a good start but we need money and detail
~ Australia is about to be hit by a carbon tax whether the prime minister likes it or not, except the proceeds will go overseas
~ Time to Call Out Tajikistan’s Human Rights Crackdown
~ Ethical decisions: Weighing risks and benefits of approving COVID-19 vaccination in children ages 5-11
~ Governments should inoculate citizens to prevent the spread of fake news
~ Civilians in Mali’s Ségou Region at Risk
~ Will debt, liability and Indigenous action see the sun set on the Ring of Fire?
~ Gun rights at the Supreme Court: Justices will consider if the fundamental right to keep a gun at home applies to carrying weapons in public
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter