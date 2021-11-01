Governments should inoculate citizens to prevent the spread of fake news
By Sze-Fung Lee, Research Assistant, Department of Information Studies, McGill University
Benjamin C. M. Fung, Professor and Canada Research Chair in Data Mining for Cybersecurity, McGill University
The internet has created new threats to national security and population welfare. The Canadian government needs an oversight department to address cybersecurity and educate their citizens.
- Monday, November 1st 2021