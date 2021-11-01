Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Governments should inoculate citizens to prevent the spread of fake news

By Sze-Fung Lee, Research Assistant, Department of Information Studies, McGill University
Benjamin C. M. Fung, Professor and Canada Research Chair in Data Mining for Cybersecurity, McGill University
The internet has created new threats to national security and population welfare. The Canadian government needs an oversight department to address cybersecurity and educate their citizens.


© The Conversation -


