Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A new artistic call for us to recognise the connections of Country is a testament to the power of Aboriginal knowledge

By Kim Kruger, Aboriginal Lecturer and Researcher, Moondani Balluk Academic Centre, Victoria University
Wilam Biik (Home Country) at TarraWarra offers a different way to look at Country. Not by the roads we travel, but by the relationships embedded in it.


© The Conversation -


