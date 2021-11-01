Tolerance.ca
The Polish people support the EU – it's their government that continues to antagonise Brussels

By Simona Guerra, Senior Lecturer in Comparative Politics, University of Surrey
An ongoing dispute between the European Union and Poland over its government’s apparent lack of respect for democratic values has raised the question of whether Poland could follow the UK in leaving the EU.

The reality, however, is that this is incredibly unlikely. As my research shows, Polish citizens strongly support the EU. They generally take a very rational approach to this issue and recognise that Poland and Polish people on an individual level have largely benefited from joining the EU. The EU can suspend…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


