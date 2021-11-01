Humanity is compressing millions of years of natural change into just a few centuries
By Dan Lunt, Professor of Climate Science, University of Bristol
Darrell Kaufman, Professor of Earth and Environmental Sciences, Northern Arizona University
Many numbers are swirling around the climate negotiations at the UN climate summit in Glasgow, COP26. These include global warming targets of 1.5℃ and 2.0℃, recent warming of 1.1℃, remaining CO₂ budget of 400 billion tonnes, or current atmospheric CO₂ of 415 parts per million.
It’s often hard to grasp the significance of these numbers. But the study of ancient climates can give us an appreciation of their scale compared to what has occurred naturally in the past. Our knowledge of ancient climate change also allows scientists to calibrate their models and therefore improve predictions…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, November 1st 2021