Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How AI is hijacking art history

By Sonja Drimmer, Associate Professor of Medieval Art, University of Massachusetts Amherst
Share this article
Breathless headlines of artificial intelligence discovering or restoring lost works of art ignore the fact that these machines rarely, if ever, reveal one secret or solve a single mystery.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ COP26: Don’t Be Fooled by Bolsonaro’s Pledges
~ El Salvador: Legislature Deepens Democratic Backsliding
~ What the 'spiritual but not religious' have in common with radical Protestants of 500 years ago
~ Cliches may grate like nails on a chalkboard, but one person's cliche is another's sliced bread
~ When and how was walking invented?
~ A small telescope past Saturn could solve some mysteries of the universe better than giant telescopes near Earth
~ You know how to identify phishing emails – a cybersecurity researcher explains how to trust your instincts to foil the attacks
~ COVID-19 threatens the already shaky status of arts education in schools
~ Data map: Tracking COVID-19 waves in Africa
~ India v Pakistan: arrest of Muslim fans show how cricket is more than just a sport in these two nations
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter