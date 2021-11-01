Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Decades of progress gone in one year: Tigray's healthcare system has been destroyed

By Berhe W Sahle, Research Fellow, Deakin University
Mulu A Woldegiorgis, Public Health, Swinburne University of Technology
The war in Ethiopia’s Tigray region broke out on 4 November 2020. A survey done in parts of Tigray and investigative reports by human rights bodies Amnesty International and the Human Rights Watch show that thousands of civilians have been killed. The US and European Union…


© The Conversation -


