Human Rights Observatory

Tribunal for murdered journalists to open in The Hague

By paulinea
NewsIn an unprecedented effort to achieve justice in the killing of journalists, three leading press freedom groups have launched a People's Tribunal to hold governments accountable. The Tribunal, a form of grassroots justice, relies on investigations and high quality legal analysis involving specific cases in three countries. The launch takes place in The Hague on 2 November and will be attended by international media and legal experts.


