Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

This Amazon dam is supposed to provide clean energy, but it's destroying livelihoods and unique species

By Brian Garvey, Lecturer in Work, Employment and Organisation, University of Strathclyde
Sonia Magalhaes, Adjunct Professor of Agrarian Sciences, Federal University of Pará
The Volta Grande region of the Amazon is a lush, fertile zone supplied by the Xingu River, whose biodiverse lagoons and islands have earned its designation as a priority conservation area by Brazil’s Ministry…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


