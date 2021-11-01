Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Should you stop wearing a mask just because the law gives you permission to do so?

By Maximilian Kiener, Leverhulme Early Career Fellow, University of Oxford
On December 1 1955, in Alabama, Rosa Parks broke the law. But Parks was no ordinary criminal trying to take advantage of others. She merely refused to give up her seat on a bus to a white person and was arrested for this reason alone. Parks is a hero because she stood up, or rather sat down, for the rights of black people.

Among other things, Parks taught us that we shouldn’t take the law too seriously, since a legal prohibition does not always imply a moral prohibition. In fact, there can…


