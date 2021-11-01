Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Georgians who look different: ‘Friends ask me to dress in a way that won't get me beaten’

By JAM News
Share this article
Tsitsi Chkheidze aka Indigo, Sandro "Manson," and Eka Mdzeluri, share their experiences living and working in a society where their nonconformist appearances have drawn criticism and judgment.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ 'I don't think, I know' – what makes Macron's comments about Morrison so extraordinary and so worrying
~ La France a commencé à retirer ses troupes du Mali : que laisse-t-elle derrière?
~ Electrifying transport: why New Zealand can't rely on battery-powered cars alone
~ Is a world without men a dystopia or a utopia? Creamerie and Y: The Last Man explore loss at a time of mass grief
~ What climate change activists can learn from First Nations campaigns against the fossil fuel industry
~ G20 leaders talk up climate action but avoid real commitments, casting a shadow over crucial Glasgow talks
~ COP26: a four-minute guide by a climate scientist
~ COP26: here's how much progress the UK has made on three key net zero pledges
~ Afghan Girls’ Education: ‘I Don’t Think I Have a Future’
~ Japan's ruling conservatives have been returned to power, but amid voter frustration, challenges lurk for Kishida
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter