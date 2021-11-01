Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

La France a commencé à retirer ses troupes du Mali : que laisse-t-elle derrière?

By Mady Ibrahim Kanté, Lecturer, Université des sciences juridiques et politiques de Bamako
La France a commencé à retirer ses troupes du nord du Mali dans le cadre de la réorganisation de ses forces anti-insurrectionnelles, déployées dans la région du Sahel au titre de l'opération Barkhane. Les bases de l'armée française à Kidal, à Tessalit et à Tombouctou seront fermées d'ici la fin de l'année et remises à l'armée malienne, mais le soutien aérien sera maintenu. Le contingent actuel sera toutefois réduit, passant de 5,100 soldats français…


