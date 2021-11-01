Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COP26: a four-minute guide by a climate scientist

By Richard Hodgkins, Senior Lecturer in Physical Geography, Loughborough University
Share this article
COP26, which is taking place in Glasgow, is the latest in a series of meetings through which the world’s governments attempt to deal with climate change.

COP stands for “Conference of the Parties”: these 197 parties are the United Nations member countries, plus a few small non-UN member countries and the European Union, all of whom support the Framework Convention on Climate Change. This was set up in 1992 to organise a global response to what most people then called the “greenhouse effect”. It’s COP26 simply because this is the 26th meeting.

The location of COP meetings…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Electrifying transport: why New Zealand can't rely on battery-powered cars alone
~ Is a world without men a dystopia or a utopia? Creamerie and Y: The Last Man explore loss at a time of mass grief
~ What climate change activists can learn from First Nations campaigns against the fossil fuel industry
~ G20 leaders talk up climate action but avoid real commitments, casting a shadow over crucial Glasgow talks
~ COP26: here's how much progress the UK has made on three key net zero pledges
~ Afghan Girls’ Education: ‘I Don’t Think I Have a Future’
~ Japan's ruling conservatives have been returned to power, but amid voter frustration, challenges lurk for Kishida
~ Queensland rebel Liberal senator says he'll withhold vote over COVID issues
~ LED face masks are popular on social media for glowing skin – but they could disrupt your sleep
~ Singapore's new law against ‘foreign interference’ threatens to undermine free speech
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter