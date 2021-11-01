Electrifying transport: why New Zealand can't rely on battery-powered cars alone
By Soheil Mohseni, Postdoctoral Research Fellow in Sustainable Energy Systems, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Alan Brent, Professor and Chair in Sustainable Energy Systems, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
James Hinkley, Senior lecturer, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Battery electric cars are an ideal choice for light-duty and shorter commutes, but for long-haul trucks or buses, hydrogen fuel cells offer higher loads, shorter refuelling times and a longer range.
