Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Electrifying transport: why New Zealand can't rely on battery-powered cars alone

By Soheil Mohseni, Postdoctoral Research Fellow in Sustainable Energy Systems, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Alan Brent, Professor and Chair in Sustainable Energy Systems, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
James Hinkley, Senior lecturer, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Share this article
Battery electric cars are an ideal choice for light-duty and shorter commutes, but for long-haul trucks or buses, hydrogen fuel cells offer higher loads, shorter refuelling times and a longer range.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Is a world without men a dystopia or a utopia? Creamerie and Y: The Last Man explore loss at a time of mass grief
~ What climate change activists can learn from First Nations campaigns against the fossil fuel industry
~ G20 leaders talk up climate action but avoid real commitments, casting a shadow over crucial Glasgow talks
~ COP26: a four-minute guide by a climate scientist
~ COP26: here's how much progress the UK has made on three key net zero pledges
~ Afghan Girls’ Education: ‘I Don’t Think I Have a Future’
~ Japan's ruling conservatives have been returned to power, but amid voter frustration, challenges lurk for Kishida
~ Queensland rebel Liberal senator says he'll withhold vote over COVID issues
~ LED face masks are popular on social media for glowing skin – but they could disrupt your sleep
~ Singapore's new law against ‘foreign interference’ threatens to undermine free speech
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter