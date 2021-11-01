Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Is a world without men a dystopia or a utopia? Creamerie and Y: The Last Man explore loss at a time of mass grief

By Erin Harrington, Senior Lecturer in English and Cultural Studies, University of Canterbury
Share this article
Two TV show have hit our screens coincidentally during the pandemic: dystopian thriller Y: The Last Man and black comedy Creamerie — both theorising a world entirely without men.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Electrifying transport: why New Zealand can't rely on battery-powered cars alone
~ What climate change activists can learn from First Nations campaigns against the fossil fuel industry
~ G20 leaders talk up climate action but avoid real commitments, casting a shadow over crucial Glasgow talks
~ COP26: a four-minute guide by a climate scientist
~ COP26: here's how much progress the UK has made on three key net zero pledges
~ Afghan Girls’ Education: ‘I Don’t Think I Have a Future’
~ Japan's ruling conservatives have been returned to power, but amid voter frustration, challenges lurk for Kishida
~ Queensland rebel Liberal senator says he'll withhold vote over COVID issues
~ LED face masks are popular on social media for glowing skin – but they could disrupt your sleep
~ Singapore's new law against ‘foreign interference’ threatens to undermine free speech
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter