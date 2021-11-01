Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What climate change activists can learn from First Nations campaigns against the fossil fuel industry

By Jacqui Katona, Lecturer, Victoria University
Lily O'Neill, Research Fellow, Australian National University
Share this article
In the late 1990s, a mining company was planning to expand its Kakadu uranium mine into Jabiluka land. But the expansion ultimately failed, thanks to Yvonne Maragula and Jacqui Katona.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Electrifying transport: why New Zealand can't rely on battery-powered cars alone
~ Is a world without men a dystopia or a utopia? Creamerie and Y: The Last Man explore loss at a time of mass grief
~ G20 leaders talk up climate action but avoid real commitments, casting a shadow over crucial Glasgow talks
~ COP26: a four-minute guide by a climate scientist
~ COP26: here's how much progress the UK has made on three key net zero pledges
~ Afghan Girls’ Education: ‘I Don’t Think I Have a Future’
~ Japan's ruling conservatives have been returned to power, but amid voter frustration, challenges lurk for Kishida
~ Queensland rebel Liberal senator says he'll withhold vote over COVID issues
~ LED face masks are popular on social media for glowing skin – but they could disrupt your sleep
~ Singapore's new law against ‘foreign interference’ threatens to undermine free speech
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter