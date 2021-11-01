Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Afghan Girls’ Education: ‘I Don’t Think I Have a Future’

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Women demonstrate for their rights during a gathering for National Teachers Day in Kabul, Afghanistan, October 5, 2021. © 2021 AP Photo/Ahmad Halabisaz “I want to go to school and become an independent woman who chooses and decides for her life,” 16-year-old Nasiba told me. “If I am educated, men wouldn’t dare to interfere but if I am not, they will decide my whole life for me.” She lives in Kabul and has not been able to return to her secondary school since the Taliban took over Afghanistan on August 15. Her name and that of others quoted are pseudonyms. The Taliban…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


