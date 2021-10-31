Tolerance.ca
Japan's ruling conservatives have been returned to power, but amid voter frustration, challenges lurk for Kishida

By Craig Mark, Professor, Faculty of International Studies, Kyoritsu Women's University
Japan’s ruling conservative nationalist Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) will remain comfortably in power under its new prime minister Fumio Kishida, after the weekend’s national election.

This comes after a historically short 12-day campaign.

According to projections by public broadcaster NHK, the LDP will still keep a majority in the 465-seat house of representatives (or Diet). It…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


