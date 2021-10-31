Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Queensland rebel Liberal senator says he'll withhold vote over COVID issues

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Right wing Queensland Liberal senator Gerard Rennick has told Scott Morrison he will withhold his vote from the Coalition until various issues relating to COVID are resolved.

Rennick says there should be a “fit and proper” compensation scheme for victims of “vaccine adverse events”, and the right upheld for people who have had an adverse event to refuse a second shot.

Also, no one should lose their job because they won’t be vaccinated, Rennick says in his letter.

The Senator says domestic travel restrictions relating to COVID should be scrapped. and says children…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


