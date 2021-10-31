Women's academic careers are in a 'holding pattern' while men enjoy a 'tailwind'
By Fleur Sharafizad, Lecturer in Management, Edith Cowan University
Kerry Brown, Professor of Employment and Industry, School of Business and Law, Edith Cowan University
Maryam Omari, Professor and Executive Dean, School of Business and Law, Edith Cowan University
Uma Jogulu, Senior Lecturer, School of Business and Law, Edith Cowan University
When academics were asked to draw, write and reflect on their career journeys, the results were revealing. While men were free to focus on their careers, the picture was more complicated for women.
