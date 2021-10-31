Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Women's academic careers are in a 'holding pattern' while men enjoy a 'tailwind'

By Fleur Sharafizad, Lecturer in Management, Edith Cowan University
Kerry Brown, Professor of Employment and Industry, School of Business and Law, Edith Cowan University
Maryam Omari, Professor and Executive Dean, School of Business and Law, Edith Cowan University
Uma Jogulu, Senior Lecturer, School of Business and Law, Edith Cowan University
Share this article
When academics were asked to draw, write and reflect on their career journeys, the results were revealing. While men were free to focus on their careers, the picture was more complicated for women.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Singapore's new law against ‘foreign interference’ threatens to undermine free speech
~ Memory lives on: celebrating the Day of the Dead in the pandemic age
~ Larger than life – sculptor Margel Hinder carved light and form and left a legacy
~ The hunt for 'sterile neutrinos': a new experiment has dashed hopes of an undiscovered particle
~ How to avoid 'toxic positivity' and take the less direct route to happiness
~ Will national cabinet survive the COVID 'opening up'?
~ Reaching net zero is every minister's problem. Here's how they can make better decisions
~ Glasgow COP26: climate finance pledges from rich nations are inadequate and time is running out
~ Scott Morrison attends pivotal global climate talks today, bringing a weak plan that leaves Australia exposed
~ Virtual reality can combat isolation with awe and empathy — on Earth and in space
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter