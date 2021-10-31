Larger than life – sculptor Margel Hinder carved light and form and left a legacy
By Joanna Mendelssohn, Principal Fellow (Hon), Victorian College of the Arts, University of Melbourne. Editor in Chief, Design and Art of Australia Online, The University of Melbourne
Margel Hinder was responsible for some of Australia’s most significant public sculptures in the 1960s and 70s. A major exhibition now examines the totality of her career.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, October 31, 2021