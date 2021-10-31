Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How to avoid 'toxic positivity' and take the less direct route to happiness

By Brock Bastian, Professor, Melbourne School of Psychological Sciences, The University of Melbourne
Ashley Humphrey, Lecturer in Psychology, Federation University Australia
Share this article
The term “toxic positivity” has received a good deal of attention lately. Coming off the back of the “positivity movement” we are beginning to recognise while feeling happy is a good thing, overemphasising the importance of a positive attitude can backfire, ironically leading to more unhappiness.

Yes, research shows happier people tend to live longer, be healthier and enjoy more successful lives. And “very…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Singapore's new law against ‘foreign interference’ threatens to undermine free speech
~ Memory lives on: celebrating the Day of the Dead in the pandemic age
~ Women's academic careers are in a 'holding pattern' while men enjoy a 'tailwind'
~ Larger than life – sculptor Margel Hinder carved light and form and left a legacy
~ The hunt for 'sterile neutrinos': a new experiment has dashed hopes of an undiscovered particle
~ Will national cabinet survive the COVID 'opening up'?
~ Reaching net zero is every minister's problem. Here's how they can make better decisions
~ Glasgow COP26: climate finance pledges from rich nations are inadequate and time is running out
~ Scott Morrison attends pivotal global climate talks today, bringing a weak plan that leaves Australia exposed
~ Virtual reality can combat isolation with awe and empathy — on Earth and in space
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter