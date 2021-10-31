Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Will national cabinet survive the COVID 'opening up'?

By Carolyn Holbrook, ARC DECRA Fellow, Deakin University
James Walter, Emeritus Professor of Political Science, Monash University
National cabinet, like COAG before it, had early success that then dissolved into discord. It will survive the pandemic - but the question is whether it will be effective.


© The Conversation -


