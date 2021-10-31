Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

A diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Olympic Games could bring Huseyin Celil home

By MacIntosh Ross, Assistant Professor, Kinesiology, Western University
Olympians and Paralympians can uplift the voices of Celil’s family and supporters by calling for his release over the next four months. Academics, journalists and activists should join in solidarity.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


