Human Rights Observatory

New study shows that normal breathing is a major spreader of TB

By Ryan Dinkele, PhD Candidate, University of Cape Town
Tuberculosis (TB) is an infectious disease transmitted via droplet aerosols. Humans constantly produce aerosols, even during normal breathing. Since Mycobacterium tuberculosis was identified as the causative agent of TB, almost 150 years ago, people have assumed that coughing is the main way that infectious…


© The Conversation -


