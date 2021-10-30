Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

How to meet America’s climate goals: 5 policies for Biden’s next climate bill

By Kelly Sims Gallagher, Professor of Energy and Environmental Policy and Director, Center for International Environment and Resource Policy at The Fletcher School, Tufts University
President Joe Biden needed a Plan B, one that Congress could approve, to take to the UN climate conference. But his new strategy is unlikely to meet the country’s emissions reduction goals for 2030.


