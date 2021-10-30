Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hong Kong stays firm on zero-COVID policy as its top strategy to reconnect with China

By Oiwan Lam
"So if Hong Kong were to loosen border controls for people arriving from overseas... then the chances to travel with the mainland will be reduced." - HK Chief Executive said.


© Global Voices


