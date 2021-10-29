Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Why taxing US billionaires’ wealth – as Biden tried to do – will never work

By Beverly Moran, Professor Emerita of Law, Vanderbilt University
The speed with which a tax on billionaires came and went as a means to pay for President Joe Biden’s economic agenda shows why it’s so hard to tax wealth in the U.S.

Democrats unveiled their proposal on Oct. 27, 2021, and it was nixed that same day, replaced…


© The Conversation -


