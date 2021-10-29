Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Climate change: how economists underestimated benefits of action for decades

By Dimtri Zenghelis, Special Advisor to the Bennett Institute, University of Cambridge, University of Cambridge
The costs of doing nothing vastly outweigh the costs of decarbonising a global economy which, since the Industrial Revolution, has been powered by fossil fuels. That may seem self-evident today, when catastrophic fires and floods offer daily reminders of how expensive continued inaction on climate change is. But 15 years ago, that insight was ground-breaking.

The 2006 Stern Review on the Economics of Climate Change, for which I was a senior economist, was…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


