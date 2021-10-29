Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Boris Johnson has ended the age of austerity – but his party isn't on board

By Simon Lee, Senior Lecturer in Politics, University of Hull
As the Conservative party wrestled with its future direction towards the end of the 1970s, Margaret Thatcher’s think tank, the Centre for Policy Studies, published a pamphlet of speeches by its co-founder, Keith Joseph.

The centre had been created “to change the climate of opinion” in British politics, and the collection of speeches, which came out on October 27 1976, sought to explain what needed to change for the Conservatives to win…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


