Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Exercise can reduce students' desire to drink alcohol – new research

By Eef Hogervorst, Professor of Biological Psychology, Loughborough University
Aleksandra Gawor, PhD Candidate, Sport, Exercise and Health Sciences, Loughborough University
Alcohol intoxication, particularly in western cultures, is increasingly regarded as a socially acceptable behaviour, and excessive levels of alcohol consumption has been identified as a significant problem among university students. One study found that 45-69% of UK students engage in weekly binge drinking sessions.

Now our research has shown that students who…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


