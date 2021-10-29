Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

BBC: why enhancing the public broadcaster's fact-checking would strengthen its impartiality

By Stephen Cushion, Chair Professor, Cardiff School of Journalism, Media and Culture, Cardiff University
BBC director-general, Tim Davie, has released a new plan to beef up fact checking in the public broadcaster’s news programmes.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


