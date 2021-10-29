Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

250,000 cats have no owners in UK urban areas – but there are ways we can help

By Jennifer McDonald, Honorary Research Fellow, Bristol Veterinary School, University of Bristol
The UK is home to around 10.8 million owned pet cats. But the number of unowned cats living on the streets in the UK has remained largely unknown – until now.

Our new research, published in the journal Scientific Reports, sheds some light on the size of this vulnerable feline group. We’ve estimated there are 247,429 unowned cats across all urban areas of the UK.

Our figure is based on data collected from…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


