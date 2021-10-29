Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sewage pollution: our research reveals the scale of England's growing problem

By Sarah Purnell, Principal Research Fellow in Aquatic Environment Health, University of Brighton
James Edward Ebdon, Professor of Environmental Microbiology, University of Brighton
Share this article
The UK has around 1,500 individual river systems, totalling over 200,000km in length. It’s common for sewers here to accept both untreated human waste and rain water in a combined system. Water and sewerage companies are permitted to release this wastewater into inland and coastal waters without treatment under exceptional conditions, such as following heavy rainfall.

Environment Agency figures, mapped by The Rivers Trust,…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Climate change: how economists underestimated benefits of action for decades
~ Boris Johnson has ended the age of austerity – but his party isn't on board
~ Exercise can reduce students' desire to drink alcohol – new research
~ South Africa's voting dynamics have changed: it's no longer a race between the big three
~ South African local government elections: why a great deal hangs on the outcome
~ BBC: why enhancing the public broadcaster's fact-checking would strengthen its impartiality
~ 250,000 cats have no owners in UK urban areas – but there are ways we can help
~ Banning large university parties won’t work — students need to be empowered to propose change
~ Ice stupas: the artificial mini glaciers bringing water to some of the driest, coldest places on Earth
~ Fairies weren't always cute -- they used to drink human blood and kidnap children
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter