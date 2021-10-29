Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Four ways to keep your dog happy at Halloween

By Jacqueline Boyd, Senior Lecturer in Animal Science, Nottingham Trent University
It’s Halloween time, and the prospect of “trick-or-treating” and dressing up can be exciting for kids and adults alike. But for our dogs Halloween might be much less fun, and can actually be an extremely upsetting time.

Just like us, all dogs are different and will react differently. But for many dogs, Halloween brings its own set of frights and potentially terrifying challenges.

Sweets, chocolate, people wearing costumes, visitors to the door and the dark nights can all combine to make for a frightening and potentially dangerous time for our four-legged family members.


© The Conversation -


