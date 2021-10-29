Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Less than 2% of all US giving supports women's and girls' charities

By Tessa Skidmore, Research Associate of Philanthropy, Women's Philanthropy Institute; Doctoral student of Philanthropy, IUPUI
Jacqueline Ackerman, Associate Director of Research, Women's Philanthropy Institute, IUPUI
Jon Bergdoll, Applied Statistician of Philanthropy, IUPUI
Even after the #MeToo movement hit its stride, support for these organizations still made up only a sliver of all charitable donations in 2018.


© The Conversation -


