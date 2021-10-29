Less than 2% of all US giving supports women's and girls' charities
By Tessa Skidmore, Research Associate of Philanthropy, Women's Philanthropy Institute; Doctoral student of Philanthropy, IUPUI
Jacqueline Ackerman, Associate Director of Research, Women's Philanthropy Institute, IUPUI
Jon Bergdoll, Applied Statistician of Philanthropy, IUPUI
Even after the #MeToo movement hit its stride, support for these organizations still made up only a sliver of all charitable donations in 2018.
- Friday, October 29, 2021