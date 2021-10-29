Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Respect the right to cover the environment, RSF and journalists tell COP26

By paulinea
NewsOn the eve of the United Nations COP26 climate change conference that is due to begin in Glasgow, Scotland, on 1 November, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) and more than 60 environmental journalists of 34 different nationalities are appealing for respect for the right to cover environmental issues.These journalists – who are from every part of the world and every kind of media, and who have all kinds of backgrounds and political views – have joined RSF in signing an unpr


© Reporters without borders -


