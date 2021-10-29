Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

60 years after it first gazed at the skies, the Parkes dish is still making breakthroughs

By John Sarkissian, Operations Scientist, CSIRO
Share this article
After six decades during which it tracked lunar missions, spotted distant pulsars and quasars, and even expanded our concept of the size of the Universe, the Parkes telescope is still going strong.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Not spooked by Halloween ghost stories? You may have aphantasia
~ Sri Lanka sacks agricultural scientist for raising concerns over agro-chemical ban
~ Sudanese Forces Should Stop Abuses Against Protesters
~ Chad: Violent Repression of Opposition Protest
~ Afghanistan: Taliban ‘Vice’ Handbook Abusive
~ Noam Chomsky pushes for isolation of the unvaxxed
~ George Soros sets up "Good Information Inc."
~ Support Voltaire Network, by Thierry Meyssan
~ Explainer: what Sudan's coup is about and why the rest of the world needs to act
~ Facebook relaunches itself as 'Meta' in a clear bid to dominate the metaverse
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter