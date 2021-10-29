Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sudanese Forces Should Stop Abuses Against Protesters

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Thousands of pro-democracy protesters take to the streets to condemn a takeover by military officials in Khartoum, Sudan, October 25, 2021.  © 2021 AP Photo/Ashraf Idris When Sudanese from all walks of life woke to the October 25 news that the military had taken over control of the country and arrested key government officials – including the prime minister Dr. Abdalla Hamdok – many immediately took to the streets. What happened next was all too familiar to those who have repeatedly risked their lives to fight for a fairer, more rights-respecting Sudan. Military…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Not spooked by Halloween ghost stories? You may have aphantasia
~ 60 years after it first gazed at the skies, the Parkes dish is still making breakthroughs
~ Sri Lanka sacks agricultural scientist for raising concerns over agro-chemical ban
~ Chad: Violent Repression of Opposition Protest
~ Afghanistan: Taliban ‘Vice’ Handbook Abusive
~ Noam Chomsky pushes for isolation of the unvaxxed
~ George Soros sets up "Good Information Inc."
~ Support Voltaire Network, by Thierry Meyssan
~ Explainer: what Sudan's coup is about and why the rest of the world needs to act
~ Facebook relaunches itself as 'Meta' in a clear bid to dominate the metaverse
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter