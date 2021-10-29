Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Explainer: what Sudan's coup is about and why the rest of the world needs to act

By Anne L. Bartlett, Associate Professor, UNSW
Nation-building is hard, but the alternative is worse. In the wake of Sudan’s coup, the rest of the world needs to act fast, before it is too late.


More
~ Noam Chomsky pushes for isolation of the unvaxxed
~ George Soros sets up "Good Information Inc."
~ Support Voltaire Network, by Thierry Meyssan
~ Facebook relaunches itself as 'Meta' in a clear bid to dominate the metaverse
~ 10 fire safety tips to help keep you and your kids alive and safe
~ Imported deforestation: how Europe contributes to tree loss worldwide, and what we can do about it
~ Jupiter: mission unveils the depth and structure of planet's shrinking red spot and colourful bands
~ Local training is the best long-term solution to Australia's skills shortages – not increased migration
~ More prison time for less crime, our swelling prisons are costing us dearly
~ Friday essay: creation, destruction and appropriation – the powerful symbolism of the Rainbow Serpent
