Imported deforestation: how Europe contributes to tree loss worldwide, and what we can do about it
By Alain Karsenty, Économiste de l’environnement, directeur de recherches, enseignant à AgroParisTech et consultant international, Cirad
Nicolas Picard, Directeur du GIP ECOFOR, chercheur en sciences forestières, Inrae
Europe’s forests are growing, but tropical areas are losing tree cover at a massive scale due to EU demand for imported products. Here’s how to redress the imbalance.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, October 28, 2021