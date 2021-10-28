Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Support Voltaire Network, by Thierry Meyssan

By Thierry Meyssan
Share this article
Voltaire Network is not a source of information like the others. We publish our own analyses, based on our own research. Our work is made available to readers everywhere in the world in ten languages, sometimes more. We have invested in redesigning our website to render it readable on smartphones. What is known to politicians must be made accessible to the rest of us. Our articles are relayed by many newspapers and radio stations throughout the Third World. All professionals, whether (...)


Read complete article

© Voltaire Network -


More
~ 10 fire safety tips to help keep you and your kids alive and safe
~ Imported deforestation: how Europe contributes to tree loss worldwide, and what we can do about it
~ Jupiter: mission unveils the depth and structure of planet's shrinking red spot and colourful bands
~ Local training is the best long-term solution to Australia's skills shortages – not increased migration
~ More prison time for less crime, our swelling prisons are costing us dearly
~ Friday essay: creation, destruction and appropriation – the powerful symbolism of the Rainbow Serpent
~ Spirit of resistance: why Destiny Church and other New Zealand Pentecostalists oppose lockdowns and vaccination
~ 3 ways we sabotage relationships (and 3 ways to kick the habit)
~ The '97% climate consensus' is over. Now it's well above 99% (and the evidence is even stronger than that)
~ Labor doesn't have a 2030 target yet either – what do we know of the ALP's climate policy so far?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter